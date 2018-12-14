Lights and dazzling displays ready to take center stage at the Winterfest Boat Parade

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - We’re just one day away from the greatest show on H2O — the Winterfest Boat Parade — and preparations are underway.

This will be the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino’s 47th Annual boat parade.

This year’s theme is “The best of the 80’s,” so it’s only fitting that this year’s Grand Marshal is Huey Lewis from the Grammy-winning band, The News.

“I can’t tell you how excited we are about this theme,” said Winterfest President and CEO, Lisa Scott-Founds. “We have some unusual things this year. We’re leading the parade with the seabreacher from NSU, which is a really cool shark, and then we’ve got Heart Homes doing the fireworks for 12 miles … we’ve go bands on barges – we’ve never one that before.”

7News’s own Vivian Gonzalez was on scene at the Riverside Hotel, speaking with the people who make it all possible.

“We are just so proud to be the host hotel of the Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade. It’s going to be smashing!” said Heiko Bobrikow, the Riverside Hotel’s General Manager. “As you know, we are always responsible for the VIP viewing area, which is right next to the hotel, at the Stranahan House at Laura Ward Park.”

“We are becoming again, party central, right here on Las Olas Boulevard,” added Bobrikow, “On the river patio, you have first dibs on where the parade actually starts.”

There are many more viewing areas along the parade route, but for the best seats on land, people can head to the Ford Grandstand viewing area, located at the Hugh Taylor Birch State Park, at 3109 E Sunrise Blvd.

At the Grandstands, there will be a culinary courtyard presented by Stella Artois, interactive games for the kids, the opportunity to take pictures with Santa and live entertainment by the Big City Dogs.

The fun begins Saturday at 3:30 p.m., when the gates open to the public.

Even though the parade doesn’t begin until 6:30 p.m., people are advised to head to their designated watching areas early, as traffic patterns will be changing due to bridge closures.

The 12 mile parade route begins along the New River and travels east to the Intracoastal Waterway in Fort Lauderdale, then heads North to Lake Santa Barbara in Pompano Beach.

The New River will be closing to boat traffic, except parade vessels, at 2:30 p.m. The Intracoastal Waterway will close at 5:20 p.m. from Port Everglades to Oakland Park Bridge South, and North of Oakland Park Bridge to lake Santa Barbara will be closed starting at 6:20 p.m.

Bridge closures for vehicular traffic along Seventh Avenue, Andrews Avenue and Third Avenue will begin at 6 p.m. and will open back up at 8:30 p.m.

The Las Olas Boulevard bridge will be going up at 7 p.m., Sunrise Boulevard at 7:30 p.m., Oakland Park Boulevard at 8 p.m. and Commercial Boulevard at 8:30 p.m.

For more information on everything you need to know about the parade or where you can buy tickets, click here.

