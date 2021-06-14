POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two close calls with lightning have been reported as strong storms pass through South Florida, Monday.

One incident happened on Alligator Alley, where Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to a call about a vehicle being struck by lightning.

The vehicle was traveling westbound on Alligator Alley near Mile Marker 31 when lighting struck the rear antenna, where it then discharged through the ground.

The strike left a 7-foot tear in the ground. Luckily, no injuries were reported.

⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️LIGHTENING⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️struck the antenna portion of this Nissan on I75 in Broward County at mm 30.5! It damaged the electrical system of the car & left a 7 foot long pavement gouge! Thankfully there were no injuries!! pic.twitter.com/QR78PoOQdk — FHP SWFL (@FHPSWFL) June 14, 2021

Another incident took place in Pompano Beach. City officials said two Public Works employees were out in a canal in a cleaning boat when lightning struck close by.

Neither worker was hit directly, but they were transported to the hospital as a precaution and are said to be OK.

