Lightning strike causes Miami Springs home fire

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A lightning strike hit a Miami Springs home, sparking a fire in the attic and startling the family inside.

Black soot could be seen near the roof of the home along the 400 block of Wren Avenue in Miami Springs, Thursday afternoon.

Zoe Gonzalez who lives nearby called 911.

When asked to describe what she heard, Gonzalez said, “Oh my God, like a bomb. Like a bomb went off.”

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the home after the lightning strike caused the fire.

“We had about 20 firefighters on scene. They made an aggressive attack and went in and fought the fire,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Lt. Kirsten Miller. “They pulled ceiling to be able to get into the attic and fight the fire through the inside. They were able to contain it in the attic without getting either through the roof or down into the home.”

The homeowners were inside at the time of the fire and managed to get out safely.

Gonzalez is still shocked by what she saw. “A ball of fire. A ball of fire. That’s what I saw,” she said. “I was very worried about the neighbors because they’re in there and the cars are there and I didn’t know how bad. I couldn’t get over because that’s hazardous. So I just called the police.”

The home is OK. However, power is out along the block. A person who lives in the house is on dialysis and needs electricity.

Florida Power and Light is currently working to repair the outage and restore power to the area.

