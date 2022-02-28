NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters found a delivery van and three box trucks engulfed by flames in a commercial warehouse district in Northwest Miami-Dade, and some believe Mother Nature is to blame for the fire.

The vehicles caught fire in the area of Northwest 82nd Avenue, near 58th Street, at around 7:30 p.m., Sunday.

A warehouse worker shared pictures with 7News of the vehicles fully engulfed.

“It was out of control. Everybody out here was devastated,” said a man who asked not to be identified or show his face on camera.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene and began dousing the flames immediately.

They said they were able to extinguish the flames in about 45 minutes.

The van was completely charred and all that remained was its metal frame. The cab of a box truck was left nearly unrecognizable.

The owner of the van runs a company that delivers food to several places across South Florida.

Now, he said, one of his routes is offline.

Some people who work in the warehouses believe a lightning strike may have sparked the flames.

“As a result of a cable that came down from one of the transformers, it just ignited the trees,” said the man who spoke with 7News. “From there it escalated, and the ripple effect there for the sparks and all that, it caused the trucks to catch fire.”

Florida Power and Light units were also on the scene to tend to any electrical issues. AT&T crews also responded.

“Luckily, the main concern was that no one got hurt. That’s the main thing, you know?” said the unidentified man.

The owner of the warehouse district said he also believes a lightning strike sparked the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.

