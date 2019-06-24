Lightning sparks shed fire in NW Miami-Dade, causing power outages amid stormy weather

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Summer storms brewed weather-related mayhem in parts of Miami-Dade County, as a lightning bolt caused a fire to break out in an old house that was being used as a storage shed.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze in the area of Northwest 10th Avenue and 100th Street in Northwest Miami-Dade, just after 3:45 p.m., Monday.

Neighbors tell us power is out now after lightning caused this fire in NW #Miami Dade. We are on scene in area of NW 100th Street. Engines and @MiamiDadePD on scene. flame pics: @MiamiDadeFire. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/ZCImVo4NEh — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) June 24, 2019

About 20 firefighters arrived to find the backyard fully engulfed. Photos taken by crews captured heavy smoke and flames pouring out of the structure.

Officials said the shed went up in flames after lightning struck a transformer, and power lines came down on the structure.

Homeowner Briere LaGrandeur said the startling chain of events made for frightening moments for his family.

“I said, ‘What happened?’ [My wife] said, ‘Lightning is striking your house.’ That’s what she told me,” he said.

This man’s storage property was hit by lightning and so was a nearby transformer, he says. His wife and small grandchildren were inside the family home a few feet removed from where the fire broke out. No injuries. His NW 100th Street block is currently without power. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/9uwLIKXNyx — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) June 24, 2019

LaGrandeur said his two small grandchildren were also home at the time. The residence is located feet away from the shed.

“An unexpected thing happened,” he said.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames by 5 p.m., but the power went out in an entire block.

Florida Power and Light crews responded to the scene and worked to restore power.

7Skyforce HD hovered above the charred remnants of the property.

Officials said the structure was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

LaGrandeur said he’s grateful no one was hurt.

“The main thing is my grandson,” he said.

The shed fire was only part of the weather-related mayhem that went down across Miami-Dade County. In Northwest Miami-Dade, witnesses said, a trampoline traveled from one house to another and landed on a car.

Sam Sabino said the trampoline fell on his property, atop his silver Honda Civic.

“My wife’s cousin called us and told me I had a trampoline on my car,” he said.

Fortunately, his car was not seriously damaged.

Hail reportedly fell in parts of the county, including Miami Shores and North Miami Beach.

In North Bay Village, cameras captured a large bolt of lightning.

Thunderbolts were also captured in Sunny Isles Beach.

Meanwhile, roads flooded in Aventura. Cameras showed backed up traffic along Northeast 191st Street from Biscayne Boulevard and 29th Avenue.

Back at the scene of the storage shed fire, crews temporarily shut down Northwest 100th Street between 11th and 12th avenues while they cleared the area.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.