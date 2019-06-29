Lightning causes car damage at Coral Gables dealership, strikes woman in Miami

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Lightning wreaked havoc in parts of Miami-Dade County, causing concrete to fall on a car and striking a woman who, fortunately, was not seriously hurt.

Witness Jairo Mendoza said the bolt of lightning struck the ground at the AutoNation Chevrolet near LeJeune Road and Eighth Street in Coral Gables, Saturday afternoon.

“I thought it was even closer from how loud the bang was,” said Mendoza.

The witness said the strike caused a piece of concrete to shoot up and land on the back of a BMW 7-Series sedan.

“I was, like, I couldn’t believe it,” said Mendoza. “I ran over here. I ran over here because I was so scared, because I thought someone was injured.”

The sudden bang was so powerful it shattered the vehicle’s back window, leaving it busted and burnt.

“The rear window was really messed up. The trunk, as you can see, is dented in with all the burn marks, and you can see the cone burned down from the fire,” said Mendoza.

Lightning from strong storms swept through the area, sending shock waves through other parts of Miami.

Officials said a woman survived after she was hit by lightning outside of a building near Southwest Second Avenue and Third Street. Miraculously, they said, she was OK.

Back at the AutoNation Chevrolet lot, the BMW remained parked Saturday night, its dented trunk covered with a pile of broken glass and bits of concrete.

Mendoza said he’s thankful the groundbreaking strike wasn’t worse.

“Luckily no one was around, and nobody got injured, honestly, because it was a pretty loud bang,” he said.

