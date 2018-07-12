Light pole down in Fort Lauderdale after car wreck; Sunrise Boulevard shut down

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have responded to a collapsed light pole caused by an collision on Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale.
As a result, officials have shut down the westbound lanes near North Andrews Avenue, just east of Interstate 95.
It is unclear if there are any injuries.
Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.
