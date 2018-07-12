Light pole down in Fort Lauderdale after car wreck; Sunrise Boulevard shut down

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have responded to a collapsed light pole caused by an collision on Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale.

As a result, officials have shut down the westbound lanes near North Andrews Avenue, just east of Interstate 95.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Sunrise Blvd westbound lanes blocked at NE 2nd Ave after car slammed into pole; the downed pole is blocking all lanes. Seek an alternate route! (Photo: @KrisAndersonTV) pic.twitter.com/wflYBCWNqY — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) July 12, 2018

It is unclear if there are any injuries.

Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.

