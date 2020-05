MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A lifeguard has rescued two snorkelers who, officials said, were spotted struggling in the water after drifting away from their boat in Miami Beach.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, officials said.

Yesterday, #MBOcean Rescue spotted two snorkelers in distress as they drifted away from their boat. Lifeguard Prieto quickly launched into action aboard a jet-ski & was able to rescue the two young men & leave them securely back on their vessel. pic.twitter.com/e5G6nShLuy — Miami Beach Fire (@MiamiBeachFire) May 7, 2020

A lifeguard in the area hopped on a personal watercraft, reached the snorkelers and brought them back to the boat.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.