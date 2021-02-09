Life-size replica of ‘Angels Unawares’ on display at Bayfront Park

MIAMI (WSVN) - The life-size replica of the sculpture “Angels Unawares” has made a South Florida stop.

The artwork by Canadian sculptor Timothy Schmalz was put on display earlier Tuesday at Bayfront Park.

The piece has made stops around the world and portrays the faces of immigrants and refugees.

“This is a representation of the human family and the story of migration,” Archbishop Thomas Wenski, of the Archdiocese of Miami, said, “and certainly, that’s the story of Miami. Miami is the Ellis Island of the South, and this, I think, represents that very well.”

On Wednesday, Wenski will bless the sculpture.

The 20-foot-long art piece will be available to the public until April 8.

