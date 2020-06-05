License-free fishing to take place this weekend

(WSVN) - Get your fishing poles ready! License-free fishing days for both freshwater and saltwater fish are this month.

A license is often required for residents to fish legally here in Florida. However, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission allows fishing without a license on select days during the year.

Recreational license-free #fishing weekends are June 6-7 for #saltwater fishing and June 13-14 for #freshwater fishing. Keep an eye on the weather, especially since Cristobal may cause heavy rainfall in some areas of the state this weekend! https://t.co/v4cu0rIrrp #Florida pic.twitter.com/wAw2j6KIKj — MyFWC (@MyFWC) June 5, 2020

For freshwater fishing, the days are the first consecutive Saturday and Sunday in April and the second consecutive Saturday and Sunday in June.

For saltwater fishing, the days are the first consecutive Saturday and Sunday in June, the first Saturday in September, and the Saturday following Thanksgiving.

In 2020, these dates fall on:

License-free saltwater days

June 6 and June 7

Sept. 5

Nov. 28

License-free freshwater days

June 13 and June 14

The FWC said these days are good for those who don’t have a fishing license yet to try it out or for fishers to bring along the kids.

