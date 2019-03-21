License-free fishing days for 2019 coming soon

(WSVN) - Get your fishing poles ready! License-free fishing days for both freshwater and saltwater fish will be here in the coming weeks and months.

A license is often required for residents to fish legally here in Florida. However, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission allows fishing without a license on select days during the year.

For freshwater fishing, the days are the first consecutive Saturday and Sunday in April and the second consecutive Saturday and Sunday in June.

For saltwater fishing, the days are the first consecutive Saturday and Sunday in June, the first Saturday in September, and the Saturday following Thanksgiving.

In 2019, these dates fall on:

License-free freshwater days

April 6 and April 7

June 8 and June 9

License-free saltwater days

June 1 and June 2

Sept. 7

Nov. 30

The FWC said these days are good for those who don’t have a fishing license yet to try it out or for fishers to bring along the kids.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.