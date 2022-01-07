MIAMI (WSVN) - Libraries across Miami-Dade and Broward counties will again be giving out at-home COVID test kits this weekend.

Eight libraries in Miami-Dade will be handing the kits out out starting at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday while supplies last.

There’s a limit of two kits per household.

Some libraries in Broward will also give out free test kits starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

For a list of locations in Miami-Dade County, click here.

For a list of locations in Broward County, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

