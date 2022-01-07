MIAMI (WSVN) - Libraries across Miami-Dade and Broward counties once again gave out at-home COVID test kits this weekend.

Eight libraries in Miami-Dade handed out the kits starting at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday while supplies lasted.

There was a limit of two kits per household.

Three libraries in Broward also gave out free test kits beginning at 10 a.m. while supplies lasted.

The kits were distributed through drive-through and curbside services outside the Broward libraries on a first-come, first-served basis.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

