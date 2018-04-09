Liberty City shooting victims ID’d as loved ones urge community to speak up

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have identified the two teens who were fatally gunned down in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood over the weekend, as loved ones urged the community to come forward with information to help police capture the shooters.

According to City of Miami Police, 17-year-old Kimson Green and 18-year-old Rickey Dixon were among four males who were shot while sitting in an alleyway near Northwest 63rd Street and 13th Avenue, Sunday afternoon.

Police said dozens of shots were fired.

Green and Dixon did not survive. The other two victims remain at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Green’s mother, Dominique Green, told 7News her son was a hardworking student who kept himself out of trouble.

“He stayed in the projects, but when he goes to school, he works, he works, he works,” she said.

The 17-year-old was an honor student at Miami Northwestern Senior High School.

“This was a 10th-grader who had just made the National Honor Society,” said Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

One of Green’s teachers described him as an outstanding student.

“He was a great kid. He was smart, he was funny, he was mannerable, respectful,” said Shakeita Gunder.

On Sunday, Green became one of the latest victims of gun violence in the streets of Miami.

“Their innocence and the innocence of the community is being chipped away, one life and one soul at a time, and that must stop,” said Carvalho.

The shooting took place just over a week after, police said, 4-year-old Nyla Jones was shot and killed during a family argument. Her uncle has been charged with second-degree murder.

There was a noticeable increase in police presence in Liberty City on Monday. City of Miami officials said they plan to keep it that way.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said he’s working with the state and county to ensure there are more police officers on the streets in Liberty City.

“We’re not going to hold back,” said Suarez. “It’s not about budget, it’s about safety, and it’s the minimum that we need to guarantee for the citizens in the city.”

Meanwhile, the people of Liberty City are calling on each other to take a stand against the violence in the hopes of saving another family from the heartbreak of losing a loved one.

“It could be someone in your family,” said Dominique. “I lost my only child. I don’t know the reason why. You won’t know the reason either.”

If you have any information on Sunday’s shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

