NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Days after South Florida rapper XXXTentacion was fatally gunned down, organizers of a charity event have honored his final wishes.

Before his death on Monday, XXXTentacion, born Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, had a food giveaway scheduled in Liberty City. He had planned to hand out bagged lunches to all who came out for them.

On Sunday, despite his absence, the event went on as planned, as people celebrated the entertainer’s life.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.