Liberty City community calls for change after 4-year-old’s fatal shooting

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida community is calling for change, days after gun violence took the life of a young girl.

A news conference was held in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood, Thursday. Dozens of people stood near a memorial on the sidewalk where 4-year-old Nyla Jones was killed, last Saturday.

Parents who have lost their children to gun violence also stood in solidarity with Nyla’s family.

The group said their goal is to send a message to end gun violence and stop the senseless killings that are taking away young lives.

“Everyone is looking for a second chance with these offenders. We can’t change killers, and killers need to be in jail,” said community activist Tangela Sears. “Those with guns that shoot — there’s a law in place. I’m not here to address where the mother stands on forgiveness, because I’m a grieving mother, and one day, I have to get there as well.”

City of Miami Police officers also rode their bikes to the location where Nyla was killed, near Northwest 65th Street and 13th Court, paying their respects and saying a prayer.

According to police, Nyla was fatally shot by her uncle, 24-year-old Ronald Jones, after an argument with her mother escalated.

Nyla’s family said there will be a viewing for her at the Richardson Funeral Home in Miami, Saturday, beginning at 2 p.m.

