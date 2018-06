MIAMI (WSVN) - The Villages Miami apartment building is now open for Liberty City residents.

Dozens gathered in Liberty City near Northwest 67th Street and Eighth Avenue to celebrate the grand opening, Friday.

The building houses 150 affordable rental units.

The $38 million complex is part of an initiative to transform the lives of families in Liberty City.

