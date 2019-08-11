LGBTQ organization hosts 13th back-to-school picnic in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Members of South Florida’s LGBTQ community helped local children prepare to head back to school.

The Rainbow Ladies organization handed out free backpacks and school supplies during their 13th annual back-to-school picnic at Topeekeegee Yugnee Park in Hollywood, Sunday.

Adrienne Lamb with Rainbow Ladies said it’s important to ensure the young students have all they need to do their best in the classroom this school year.

“It involves getting kids out to prepare them for back to school. We give out backpacks, we give out free haircuts, and we have a good time,” she said. “Free food, fun for everyone. It’s always a great responsibility to everyone to give back to the kids and to prepare them for the school year.”

The picnic also offered live music, games and face painting.

