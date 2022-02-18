MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police Department Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez will have a new job position.

On Friday, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced Ramirez will serve as Interim Chief Public Safety Officer.

Ramirez joined MDPD in 1995 and was promoted to the position of director in January 2020.

Congratulations to @mdpd_director Alfredo Ramirez III for being named the @miamidadecounty Interim Chief Public Safety Officer. Thank you for your 25 years of service to the #MDPD. pic.twitter.com/0dNmBCtf41 — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) February 18, 2022

The current county Chief Public Safety Officer, JD Patterson, will serve on special assignment to the Corrections and Rehabilitation Department.

