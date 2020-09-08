Less than 2,000 COVID-19 cases reported by FDOH on Tuesday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 650,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 11,915 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 650,092 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 1,823 from Monday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 44 deaths.

There are now 162,026 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 73,556 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 43,309, and 1,762 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 40,195 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.