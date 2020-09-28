Less than 800 COVID-19 cases reported by FDOH on Monday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 701,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 14,037 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Monday, the Florida Department of Health reported 701,302 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 738 from Sunday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 5 deaths.

There are now 169,466 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 76,874 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 46,310 and 1,837 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 43,606 hospital admissions statewide.

