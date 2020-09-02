Less than 3K COVID-19 cases reported by FDOH on Wednesday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 633,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 11,501 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 633,442 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 2,402 from Tuesday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 127 deaths.

There are now 159,400 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 72,371 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 42,518, and 1,747 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 39,158 hospital admissions statewide.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

