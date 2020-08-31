Less than 2K COVID-19 cases reported by FDOH on Monday

Image by Fernando Zhiminaicela from Pixabay

(WSVN) - There are now more than 623,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 11,187 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Monday, the Florida Department of Health reported 623,471 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 1,885 from Sunday’s update.

The state reported a single-day increase of 68 deaths.

