Less than 2K COVID-19 cases reported by FDOH on Monday

There are now 156,910 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 71,121 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 41,965, and 1,734 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 38,495 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

