Less than 2,000 COVID-19 cases reported by FDOH on Monday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 648,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 11,871 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Monday, the Florida Department of Health reported 648,269 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 1,838 from Sunday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 22 deaths.

There are now 161,637 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 73,426 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 43,187, and 1,761 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 40,083 hospital admissions statewide.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

