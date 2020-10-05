Less than 1,500 COVID-19 cases reported by FDOH on Monday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 717,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 14,712 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Monday, the Florida Department of Health reported 717,874 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 1,415 from Sunday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 41 deaths.

There are now 172,398 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 78,012 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 47,153 and 1,880 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 44,775 hospital admissions statewide.

