Lemon City Cemetery receives historic landmark designation plaque in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Community leaders honored a part of Miami history by unveiling a landmark designation plaque at Lemon City Cemetery.

Dating back to the early 1900s, the cemetery will now be preserved as a memorial park following Tuesday’s event.

Lemon City Cemetery was rediscovered in 2009 when construction workers unearthed bones near Northwest 71st Street and Fourth Avenue.

“Historic cemeteries are important cultural and archeological resources,” said local historian Dr. Enid Pinkney, whose grandfather is buried at the cemetery. “They provide us with information on the history of the community and are places that commemorate the dead and the past.”

The location is recognized as one of Miami’s oldest cemeteries with 525 people buried there, including many black Americans of Bahamian descent.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.