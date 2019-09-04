LEGOLAND to offer discounted tickets with portion of proceeds to go to Bahamas relief

(WSVN) - LEGOLAND is offering a special discount meant to help people in the Bahamas impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

The theme park has announced that this Saturday and Sunday, they will be offering admission to their parks for just $25. The park will then take $10 of each discounted ticket and donate it to the American Red Cross to support relief efforts in the Bahamas.

LEGOLAND also said they will serve as a collection point for guests wanting to donate items like nonperishable goods, water, toiletries, baby products, radios, batteries, candles and bedding.

The discounted tickets can only be purchased at the window and guests can get a maximum of six tickets per transaction.

The promotion is only valid on Saturday Sept. 7 and Sunday, Sept. 8.

