LEGOLAND offering free addmission to first responders through September

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WSVN) — Police officers, firefighters and other first responders can visit LEGOLAND for free during the month of September.

The theme park announced that for the entire month of September, real-life heroes dedicated to keeping the community safe will receive free single-day admission and tickets for up to four family members for 50 percent off. Guests may also upgrade their ticket to include the LEGOLAND Water Park for an extra $25 per person.

The promotion is open to both active and retired law-enforcement, fire-and-rescue and EMT/EMS personnel working in the United States.

Elligible positions include:

• Firefighters

• Emergency medical services employees (EMT/EMS)

• Municipal and county police and sheriff’s officers

• Highway patrol officers

• Corrections officers

• State and federal law enforcement officers

• Fish and wildlife field officers

• U.S. Forest Service rangers

• National Park Service officers

• Homeland Security and TSA agents

• Environmental protection officers

To redeem the promotion, eligible personnel must visit the ticket window on the day of their visit and show their ID or professional organization membership card. The deal is valid through Monday Sept. 30.

