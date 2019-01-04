LEGOLAND Florida to offer free Preschool pass for Florida residents

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WSVN) — LEGOLAND Florida is offering up a special discount for preschool children.

The resort announced their free Preschooler Pass, which rants children between 3 and 4 years old unlimited admission to both LEGOLAND Florida Theme Park and Water Park for free.

The pass will be available from Jan. 10 through Feb. 18.

The tickets are available at the park, and parents must bring a copy of the child’s birth certificate or passport for proof of age.

For more information on the pass, click here.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.