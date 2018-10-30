LEGOLAND Florida offering free admission to veterans through November

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WSVN) — Veterans and active duty members of the military will be able to go to LEGOLAND Florida for free during the month of November.

According to the theme park’s website, all veterans and active duty military of the U.S. armed forces can receive free admission to the park from Nov. 1 through the 30.

Veterans will also be able to buy up to six extra tickets for half off.

To redeem the offer, servicemen and -women must show proof of their veteran status or military ID at the ticket window.

Parking is also free for veterans.

The park is also offering a 25 percent discount on select dates at the theme park’s resort.

