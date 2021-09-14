DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that the state is moving to get rid of the Florida Standards Assessments.

In a press conference Tuesday at Doral Academy Preparatory School, DeSantis announced that legislation for the upcoming legislative session is being crafted to end the FSA.

The FSA are standardized tests given to students in grades 3-10 which test them on their English, science and mathematics skills.

DeSantis said the FSA will instead be replaced with “progress monitoring,” where educators will regularly check in with students in the fall, winter and spring.

“We believe that having results monitored and measured is very, very important, but we also think that the FSA is outmoded at this point and that we need to move forward with a more, I’d say, nimble and effective approach,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis said the goal is for the current school year to be the final one that uses FSA testing and to have progress monitoring by the 2022-2023 school year.

The move was well-received by Miami-Dade Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

“Fewer, better state assessments with greater reliance on ongoing, real-time progress monitoring data enable timely academic recalibration opportunities that are right for Florida’s kids,” Carvalho tweeted. “We applaud today’s announcement by [Desantis] and [Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran.]”

The move was also well-received by the Florida Education Association.

“We appreciate that Commissioner Corcoran and the Florida Department of Education are listening on this issue and are reducing the amount of standardized testing in Florida’s schools,” said FEA President Andrew Spar in a statement. “The FEA looks forward to continuing to work on how Florida assesses K-12 students and teachers, so we can get it right in the long term. This is a great opportunity to address how we can use progress monitoring assessments to best serve students.”

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.