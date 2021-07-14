WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 7News legal expert believes police officers could be setting a legal precedent in regards to enforcement of a recently-signed Florida law that prevents protesters from blocking roads following rallies in support of the Cuban people.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed what he called an “anti-riot bill” in April that prohibits protesters from blocking public roadways.

“Every citizen is entitled to not only have a valid law, but that it be applied equally,” 7News Legal Expert Howard Finkelstein said.

Law enforcement agencies across South Florida have not responded to 7News’ inquiries about why they did not enforce the anti-riot bill during Tuesday’s protests, when protesters blocked the Palmetto Expressway for hours.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Miami-Dade Police officers stood on the Palmetto with protesters as they held signs and chanted.

Finkelstein said officers could be creating a legal precedent when it comes to enforcing the anti-riot bill.

“In the future, if protesters of a different race or a different ethnicity are treated differently, you will hear arguments that this is a violation of equal protection, and it’s selective enforcement,” Finkelstein said. “That would make it unconstitutional and illegal.”

When Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava was asked about why the bill was not enforced, she said, “We believe in free speech, and demonstrations, peaceful ones, are very, very important to communicate things that we think are so important, just like fighting for freedom and liberty in Cuba.”

Finkelstein said if authorities do not equally enforce the law and make arrests at future protests, lawyers could argue to have it thrown out.

“Is it written in language that is so overbroad that it allows the police to arrest people who were involved in legitimate First Amendment-protected protests? If so, that law is not valid,” Finkelstein said.

FHP said they will release a statement to reporters about Tuesday’s protests, but 7News has not yet received it.

