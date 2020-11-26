Learning Express Toys has gifts for everyone this holiday season

PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - Picking the perfect gift this holiday season may be difficult for some, but one South Florida shop has toys for everyone on your Christmas list.

The holidays are right around the corner and Learning Express Toys in Pinecrest has popular items in demand this year.

“We got our new Snow Pets in,” said Learning Express Toys manager Jessica. “For our boys this year we have the Mega Cyborg Hand. For girls, for the tweens in your life, we have a great tie-dye kit.”

Learning Express Toys has the perfect gift for little ones or big kids.

“We have a whole ton of science items this year,” said Jessica. “These are great for STEM learning. I know all the teachers are really excited about that.:

There are also new items on the shelves this year.

“This year we have the dinosaur mega tracks. You build your own track, you have your own cars that go on it and they even go through the dinosaur mouth,” Jessica said.

We all know quarantine has forced us to get a little creative, so if you’re not into building, how about sitting under the stars in your own air fort?

“The fan to the end inflates the fort and keeps it inflated while your kids are inside,” said Jessica.

Those who feel the need to add some edge to their tablets can get creative.

“[Hey Clay] gives you instructions on how to make each of these clay figures, that way your kids can be on their tablets, learning something and using their hands at the same time,” said Jessica.

Forgetting about social media is impossible these days — especially TikTok.

Learning Express Toys has got you covered when it comes to getting that perfect angle.

“This is awesome,” said Jessica. “You get a light with three different modes, you have a place to put your phone and it gives you a green screen.”

Shoppers can’t forget about COVID essentials either.

Learning Express Toys has masks for the kids and even for adults.

They also have lanyards for the masks and hand sanitizer holders.

This year, safety could be the best gift given.

“We have masks for the kids. I know lots of people are going back to school, they’re going to need their masks in school. You’re going to holiday gatherings, please everyone wear your masks to gatherings,” said Jessica.

Regardless of what your gift-giving plans are, the options here are endless.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.