Leaders warn South Florida residents to stock up ahead of Isaias

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - As Tropical Storm Isaias sweeps past Puerto Rico in the Caribbean, state and local leaders in Florida advised residents that the time to start preparing for the storm is now.

In a video message posted Thursday, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez listed some important closures.

“Miami-Dade County will be closing all parks, marinas and golf courses on Friday night,” he said.

The mayor said residents’ top priority should be ensuring they have all they need in case Isaias passes through South Florida.

“At this time, all over Miami-Dade, services continue normal operations. However, now is definitely the time for all residents and businesses to check their disaster kits, review their hurricane plans and remain alert to new information regarding the storm,” he said.

At a Publix supermarket in Dania Beach, shoppers were seen picking up bottled water and other supplies.

“You live in Florida, you’re kind of ready from season to season. It’s been so active in the past few years,” said a shopper.

Isaias is the ninth named storm that has formed in the Atlantic Ocean this year before August, a new record.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Isaias could be affecting South Florida by the weekend.

“The next 10 to 12 hours will be very significant in terms of how much it’s able to gather strength as it goes over the mountains of Hispaniola,” he said.

Local leaders said they’re ready for whatever happens.

“Though we are in different times with COVID-19, the county is prepared,” said Broward Mayor Dale Holness.

In Hollywood, boat owners were seen securing their property, and residents are being asked to clear loose debris.

Meanwhile, officials at the South Florida Water Management District are lowering canals to help with possible flooding in case the storm brings heavy rains.

“We don’t know exactly how much yet, but we’re working off the projection that it’s going to be three, four, possibly five inches,” said Andy Smith with the South Florida Water Management District.

Publix shoppers said this feels pretty early for them, but they’ve been through this before.

“This is no big deal, this one. This one’s no big deal, but this is very early, very early,” said a shopper.

As peak season is still weeks away, the current preparations are a reminder why planning ahead is so important.

“We’ve got to take it serious. You never know. These things can intensify so rapidly these days,” said a shopper.

DeSantis advised residents to buy seven days’ worth of food, water and medicine. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s also important to have protective personal equipment on hand as well.

