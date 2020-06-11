Leaders, law enforcement, 5,000 Role Models for Excellence hold conference inside Hard Rock Stadium

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Community leaders, members of law enforcement and 100 young men have gathered at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens as part of a conference hosted by the 5,000 Role Models for Excellence and the Miami Dolphins.

Organizers said the goal of Thursday’s conference is for the men to connect with officers and deputies in their community.

Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores is expected to give the keynote speech.

Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez is expected to elaborate on the department’s ban on neck restraints.

“We’ve built a lot with this community,” Ramirez said. “We’ve built bridges, and right now, those bridges are covered with fog. Nobody sees those bridges that we’ve built, but that fog is going to blow away right here, and we’re going to build on those bridges. These are our children. This is their future. That’s why I’m wearing their tie and their outfit. I’m not here in uniform because I want to show them that I’m a father, I’m a man and I support them. I’m a member of this community, and I’m a cop. I’m a police officer. My police department stands behind me together to make this community better.”

7News cameras captured the young men speaking with members of law enforcement with multiple chairs spread across the stadium’s field to promote social distancing.

The program will also feature a memorial for George Floyd.

