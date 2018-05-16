Lawyers of former Palm Beach Gardens Police officer want manslaughter charges dropped

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A former Palm Beach Gardens Police officer’s lawyers are working to get charges dropped in relation to a shooting that left a man dead.

Nouman Raja, 40, has admitted to shooting 31-year-old Corey Jones in Palm Beach Gardens along I-95, back in 2015.

However, his attorneys allege Jones pulled a gun on Raja.

Raja’s attorneys are now asking a judge to dismiss the manslaughter and attempted murder charges under Florida’s “stand your ground” law.

Prosecutors said Raja was wearing plain clothes, driving an unmarked vehicle and did not identify himself as a police officer at the time.

They said Raja also tried to mislead investigators about what happened during the shooting.

Raja is scheduled to stand trial in July if the charges aren’t dismissed and could get a life sentence.

