Lawyer for family of toddler who fell from cruise ship clarifies details surrounding death

MIAMI (WSVN) - The family of an 18-month-old child who fell to her death has hired a lawyer, who spoke to media outlets on Tuesday, providing new details surrounding the incident.

Attorney Michael Winkleman spoke on behalf of the heartbroken family in Miami to explain what happened on Sunday.

The family was on board a Royal Carribbean cruise ship over the weekend while it was docked in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Authorities said Chloe Wiegand was with her grandfather when she slipped through his arms, fell 11 stories down and died on impact, but Winkleman said that is not what happened.

Winkleman said Wiegand was accompanied by her parents, grandparents and older brother on a vacation from Indiana.

She is said to love looking through windows, as she had been pictured prior to her death looking through a glass window at her brother’s hockey game.

Her grandfather knew this about her and carried her to a wall described as a “wall of windows” on the 11th floor of the ship.

“They’re playing in the play zone, and there’s this wall of all windows. It’s all glass windows,” said Winkleman. “The grandfather thought it was entirely glass. There’s a wood railing right there. He puts her up on there thinking she’s going to bang on the glass and it’s gonna be great. She goes to bang on the glass and the next thing he knows, she’s gone.”

Newly released pictures show authorities on scene with caution tape blocking off the windowed wall.

Winkleman raised questions as to why there was an open window without warning signs.

He also is asking to board the vessel to review surveillance video that allegedly captured the tragic moment she fell.

The Wiegand family remains in Puerto Rico due to the active investigation.

They are also trying to get the toddler’s body released to be sent to their hometown.

