MIAMI (WSVN) - A teenager who was cleared of accusations of making school threats is now taking legal action.

On Wednesday, the student and her parents said she was framed.

The 13-year-old and her family spoke about the lawsuit in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood.

Nia Whims was arrested late last year, accused of making an online school threat to Renaissance Charter School at Pines.

She spent two weeks in a juvenile detention center but it turned out she did not make the threat.

It came from a fake account that was made using a picture of her.

“I feel distance, like I really don’t want to anybody about the situation,” she said. “People will come up to me and say, ‘Nia, are you the person on the news?’ and I’ll just have to lie and say no.”

Now the teenager and her family are suing the school, Facebook and Instagram.

The Pembroke Pines Police Department is also expected to be included in the lawsuit.

Charges were dropped against the teen when it was determined the IP address used to make the account could not have been hers.

