Lawmakers visit Homestead detention center as protesters meet around South Florida

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Congressional lawmakers are set to tour the Homestead detention center on Tuesday after growing concerns over the conditions migrant children are being held in.

Congresswoman Frederica Wilson will lead the tour into the facility where attendees can see for themselves if the needs of the children are being met.

Lawmakers want to make sure those in the center are receiving an education and getting proper medical and mental health care. They also want to make sure they are being given supplies like bathroom toiletries and have a comfortable place to sleep.

The detention facilities holding migrants have been a controversial topic for months as politicians on both sides have raised concerns over the conditions behind the doors.

South Floridians are also voicing their opinions on the centers as a protest was held in both Miami-Dade and Broward County.

Protesters met outside of Senator Marco Rubio’s Doral office on Tuesday to call on lawmakers to close the centers and stop funding them.

Some said they became furious after reports came out that the children were not receiving hygienic items such as soap or blankets to keep warm.

Another protest was held in Miramar outside of a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility where attendees voiced the same concerns.

People said they were angry that families were being separated and believe the centers to be inhumane.

“It’s a national call of action to close the camps,” said Protester Bud Conlin. “We’re demanding that Congress defunds hate, defunds ICE [and] close the camps.”

Lawmakers, including Congresswoman Donna Shalala, are set to tour the facility at 1 p.m.

