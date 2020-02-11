Law enforcement initiative, Operation Triple Beam, targets gang activity in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A collaborative effort between law enforcement agencies led to a big crime crackdown in Miami.

Miami-Dade state attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle spoke about the effort, Operation Triple Beam, which targeted gang activity, Tuesday.

Federal, state and local authorities confiscated around 48 guns during the month-long bust that started in January.

“The goal of the operation was to target dangerous individuals on the run — gang members and their associates with outstanding arrest warrants,” said Fernandez Rundle, particularly those that were involved in violent crimes.”

As many as 150 suspects were arrested and are currently awaiting trial.

Fernandez Rundle also introduced gun violence initiatives for Northside and Miami Gardens.

