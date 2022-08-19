MIAMI (WSVN) - Local law enforcement and the rest of the community turned out to pay their respects to Cesar Echaverry as a procession transported his body from the hospital to the Medical Examiner’s office.

7SkyForce captured video footage of a line of police cruisers gathering in preparation for the memorial, Friday morning.

Several law enforcement agencies participated when the procession began at 10 a.m. near Jackson Memorial Hospital and journeyed to the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office.

People and officers along the sidewalk saluted the ambulance that carried the deceased detective.

On Monday morning, Echaverry was transported in critical condition by fellow police after a shootout broke out when officers pursued an armed robbery suspect.

Though he was immediately rushed to the hospital, the officer died two days later.

The law enforcement community always mourns the loss of an officer, especially in the line of duty.

Just before 10:30 a.m., the ceremonious transport ended.

