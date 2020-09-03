Law enforcement arrest student in connection to Miami-Dade County Public Schools cyber attacks

MIAMI (WSVN) - Law enforcement officials have arrested a student in connection to the cyber attacks that targeted the online school system for Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

Miami-Dade School Police Department announced the arrest of a 16-year-old student; a junior at South Miami Senior High. According to police the student admitted to orchestrating eight cyber attacks on the schools systems.

The student has been charged with Computer Use in an Attempt to Defraud, a 3rd degree felony, and Interference with an Education Institution a misdemeanor.

Miami-Dade Schools Police worked jointly with the FBI, the Secret Service and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to trace back the IP address of the person responsible for the attack.

Detectives continue their investigation to determine whether anyone else was involved.

Access for students and teachers to virtual classrooms has been spotty. Over the past three days, tens of thousands of students and teachers have been either locked out or bumped out.

At first, district leaders thought their only problem was a glitchy server.

Then on Tuesday, the superintendent was alerted to multiple cyber attacks against the district. Those attacks continued Wednesday.

