Law enforcement agencies show off pink police vehicles for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Law enforcement agencies across South Florida dedicated their vehicles to honoring special survivors for the month of October.

More than 20 law enforcement agencies across South Florida showed off their decked-out pink police vehicles for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The different agencies showed off their vehicles at the Miami Shores Country Club to honor survivors and also to remember those who lost their battle with the disease.

