Law enforcement agencies partner to host supplies drive for Bahamas survivors

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Helping the hurricane victims in the Bahamas remains a top priority for many people across South Florida.

Several law enforcement agencies, including Sweetwater police and Florida Highway Patrol, partnered with iHeart Media Miami to collect supplies, Thursday.

All kinds of essentials including water, non-perishable food, baby food and more were dropped off at the Miami Gardens Walmart along Northwest 27th Avenue.

Contributions can be donated at the Walmart until 10 p.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.