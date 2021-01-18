Law enforcement agencies bracing for dangerous demonstrations amid MLK Day celebrations

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Law enforcement officers in Pembroke Pines are bracing for the possibility of dangerous demonstrations that happen every year.

Wheels Up, Guns Down, over the years, has become a large and sometimes dangerous event in South Florida.

Law enforcement agencies take this event very seriously and will be patrolling the area heavily to apprehend anyone who is driving recklessly.

Over the weekend, several people could be seen on motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles throughout the streets.

The group was performing wheelies, ignoring traffic laws and weaving between cars.

Law enforcement said they are prepared to catch and press charges against anyone they consider a danger to the public or themsleves.

Monday morning, the Broward Sheriff’s Office gave a warning to those who plan to participate.

“Even if you think you may have gotten away with it today, don’t be surprised if you get a knock on your door tomorrow morning,” said BSO Lt. Jeff Mellies. “We have video, we have the cameras, we have the helicopters, we have all kinds of resources that you may not be aware of. What we ask you to do is honor the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., honor your community, stay home with your family, enjoy your barbecue, enjoy your friends. Stay off the streets.”

Police have offered a sanctioned alternative called the One Miami, One Band, One Sound Community Mass Bike Ride.

Hundreds of bikers took to the streets in a partnership between the community and several police departments across Miami-Dade County.

The BSO Mobile Command Unit has been set up where all online and scanner traffic will be funneled through to assist police and their plans for the day.

Police advise those who may encounter reckless drivers not to engage with them, and to stay calm and call police.

