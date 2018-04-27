Law enforcement agencies, airport employees participate in active shooter drill at FLL

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Law enforcement agencies and airport employees took part in an active shooter drill Friday at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Dozens of officials were inside of the terminal with guns drawn. The exercise was intended to make sure workers at the airport know what to do in the event of an emergency.

“We want to make sure here at Broward County’s Fort Lauderdale Airport that we are providing the ultimate in terms of safety and the guest experience when you fly through our facility,” said Mark Gale, aviation director and CEO of the Broward County Aviation Department.

This was the first active shooter drill at the airport since the 2016 mass shooting that killed five people after a passenger opened fire in the baggage claim area.

