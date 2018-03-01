Lauderhill store clerk punched unconscious by beer-thirsty thief

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A store clerk was punched and left toothless after he stood in the way of a beer-seeking crook who became violent.

Surveillance video inside the Valero Gas Station located near Garfield Street and South State Road 7 captured the scene as the subject knocked out the clerk with a punch.

“If I see that he’s going to hit me, I could move it. I didn’t see,” said store clerk Borhann Urdinn. “I was not expecting that was going to happen.”

The force of the punch knocked Urdinn out, as well as four of his teeth. He has since put in temporary teeth since the Feb. 5 altercation.

“From there he came here, and he punched, and I fell down here,” Urdinn said.

He continued to say that he was unconscious and blood was all over the floor. He took a picture of his face and bloody mouth after the dispute.

Urdinn said the subject has stolen from the food market before, so when he approached the subject, that’s when he struck.

When Urdinn was lying on the floor, the surveillance video showed the subject then got his hands on the beer.

“After I fell down, still he took the beer,” Urdinn said. “He went there, he took an 18-pack. He didn’t run away. It’s a lot of pain.”

Urdinn wants this violent thief caught and is hoping the public can help.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

