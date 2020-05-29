Lauderhill residents near sewage main break can resume normal water use

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Lauderhill residents previously told to limit their water usage after a sewage main break can now resume their normal use.

City officials made the announcement at 8 a.m., Friday.

Residents and businesses in the area west of Florida’s Turnpike were advised to limit their water usage and to limit toilet flushes due to a sewage main break in the area of Northwest 24th Street and 55th Avenue that occured on Wednesday.

Officials with the city said the quality of water was not affected by the 24-inch main break.

Crews have since temporarily repaired the pipe.

City officials said, “the scheduled dates and times for a permanent repair will be announced at a later date.”

