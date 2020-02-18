Lauderhill Police investigating home invasion that left 1 dead

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a home invasion at a Lauderhill apartment that left one person dead.

According to Lauderhill Police, at around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, an officer patrolling the area of Northwest 19th Street and 55th Avenue heard shots fired.

An officer went to investigate where he heard the shots. Meanwhile, police received 911 calls reporting a shooting at the Windermere apartment complex.

Among the calls was a man telling police he had been shot in the upper thigh.

Officers arrived in the area and located the victim who flagged them down.

The victim told Police a group of male individuals had broke into his apartment demanding items. At some point, he managed to run from the apartment after being shot

The wounded victim told officers that his roommate was missing, and when Officers entered the unit they found a man dead on the scene from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police are now classifying this case as a home invasion with a homicide.

The surviving victim was treated by fire rescue and is expected to be OK.

Police have no subject information or descriptions at this time and hope witnesses will step forward with any information.

If you have any information on this fatal home invasion, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

