Lauderhill police identify suspect in double shooting

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of injuring a man and child in a Lauderhill shooting.

Lauderhill Police have identified 18-year-old Reginald Lee Jr. as the suspect of a double shooting that occurred along Northwest 19th Street and 31st Avenue on July 17.

Authorities believe Lee has left Broward County.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on Lee’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.